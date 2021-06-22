Game of Thrones: Elizabeth Olsen reveals she auditioned for Daenerys and it was horrible – Tomatazos

Regardless of what happened in the final season, Game of Thrones – 59% was quite a phenomenon. Even with a largely unknown cast, the series became extremely popular. However, it seems that among the many actors who tried to have a role in that production, and did not get it, was Elizabeth Olsen, the Marvel star who this year goes all in the awards season for WandaVision – 95%.

On The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, the actress Elizabeth olsen revealed that she auditioned for the role of Daenerys in game of Thrones. The interpreter says that her attempt to put herself in the shoes of the Mother of Dragons was so horrible that she was not even called again. This came up in a conversation about his career in which he talked about how much he likes, unlike many other actors, to audition. This is how he explained what happened:

Yes, I auditioned for Game of Thrones. I did it for the assistant casting director in a room in New York with a camera and them reading the script. He was doing the Khaleesi speech when he comes out of the fire. It was horrible. They didn’t make a second call. That story was made public because someone asked me what my worst audition experience was. And my brain reminded me ‘you auditioned for Game of Thrones’.

As we know, the role eventually went to Emilia Clarke. Although it is curious to remember that in fact the British actress was not the first option, since famously the pilot of the series was so horrible that the chain ordered to do it again and it was in that second realization that it was decided to opt for a new interpreter for the that it would become a key role in the development of the story.

Olsen’s career is obviously not unenviable. It was shortly after that she was given the role for which she is most famous: Wanda Maximoff in the Marvel universe saga. The actress first appeared in Avengers: Age of Ultron – 75% and it seems that now he will acquire a more leading role after WandaVision, the series he led to tell the origin and true dimension of his character’s powers.

Similarly, Clarke will continue her career with Marvel. The next big project of the British is a mysterious role in the series Secret invasion. That show, which will also star Ben Mendelsohn, Samuel L. Jackson and Olivia Colman, will explore the leakage of the Skrulls, a species of dangerous aliens capable of shapeshifting, to different institutions to take over Earth. Details about the actress’s character have not been disclosed.

Secret Invasion has no release date yet. WandaVision – 95% is already available on Disney Plus, a platform that is campaigning hard to get OIsen an Emmy, or at least one nomination, for Best Actress in a Miniseries in the following awards season. His character, it has been confirmed, will return to the screen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is scheduled for release in March 2022.

