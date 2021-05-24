‘Game of Thrones’ eliminated a violation (although the actress in question did not win much)

Cruelty has been a common feeling in ‘Game of Thrones’. Throughout the eight seasons practically all the characters of the series come to suffer the unimaginable. Several female characters, for example, come to suffer sexual abuse, such as Daenerys or Sansa. And we were about to see another one, a very beast, but it ended up being discarded.

Unella, the Septa played by Hannah Waddingham, was going to end her presence on the series in season six by being raped by the Mountain, as the actress explained to Collider: “I think they had so many complaints about Sansa’s rape that they chose not to go through with it. I think they possibly changed it when I was flying to Belfast because all of a sudden I got the new pages saying I would need a liquid proof top. And I thought they had sent me the wrong instructions. When I arrived they put my waterproof clothes on and I asked them why and they said, ‘oh, it’s going to be waterboarding instead’“.

All viewers of the series will remember the scene in which Cersei begins to pour wine on the nun. A difficult scene to watch that was much worse for Waddingham: “There I was, tied to a wooden table for ten hours. And definitely after delivery it was the worst day of my life. Because Lena (Headey) felt uncomfortable pouring liquid in my face for so long, and I was fuming. But in those moments you have to think, do you play your role and get carried away or do you cower and go like ‘I haven’t signed for this and blah blah blah’? So the funny thing was that when we finished filming all day and people like Miguel Sapochnik, the director, would come by with a cup of tea and a sandwich, they would say ‘hi dear, are you okay?’ and I said ‘not really’. ‘The team told me that they were really waterboarding you’ and I replied ‘yes, you don’t have to tell me’“.

Aftermath

The actress explains that, although she was clear that the team would not let anything happen to her, she did have sequels after filming: “I did not realize that I had created claustrophobia with water. Sure. I didn’t realize it until I saw a show where the camera lowered into the actor’s face as they put him underwater, but you see him face up, and I panicked. I went to talk about it with someone, because it’s strong that they waterboard you for ten hours and then only use one minute and thirty seconds on the screen.

Fortunately, Hannah Waddingham now has a much more appreciative and comfortable role as the boss of ‘Ted Lasso’ on the hit Apple TV + series. Here they bring you cookies made with love! Much better than passing through Poniente, where is it going to stop.