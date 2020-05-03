The actor also participated in major productions such as the X-Files and Fifty Shades of Gray.

B.J. Hogg, Irish actor who worked on the popular Game of Thrones series, has passed away at the age of 65. The cause of the actor’s death has not been disclosed, according to reports BBC News.

“He was a great man, with a great personality and an excellent actor. Their family must be devastated and my heart is with them. He was one of the nicest people I know, it’s a great loss, “he said. Geoff Stanton, actor’s agent.

R.I.P. William Henry Brian HOGG (1955-2020), better known by his stage name B.J. Hogg, Northern Irish actor best known for playing Big Mervyn in the sitcom Give My Head Peace. He also played the title role in the Oscar-nominated short film Dance Lexie Dance. pic.twitter.com/u7cKl0bmAf – In__Memoriam (@In___Memoriam) May 2, 2020

In the series Game of Thrones Hogg played Addam Marbrand, one of the Lannister House pennants, in the first season of the hit series HBO. He also participated, along with Gillian Anderson (File X) and Jaime Dornan (Fifty Shades of Gray) in the highly acclaimed British series The Hunt.

In his native country Northern Ireland, he was a very popular face starring for over 20 years in the BBC comedy Give My Head Peace where he played a picturesque character known as Big Mervyn. Hogg also had small roles in the films City of Ember: In Search of Light and Steve McQueen’s Hunger. and starred in 1996 in the Dance Lexie Dance, which was nominated for an Oscar.

