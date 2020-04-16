Game of Thrones actor comes out of terrible disease | Instagram

After testing positive for coronavirusGame of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju confirmed on his Instagram account that he and his wife have fully recovered.

“Hello! We are fully recovered and in good health after I was infected by the coronavirus, and most likely my wife @grymolvaerhivju “wrote Hivju in the post.

The actor, who shared the news in March, detailed that after several days in quarantine and after being free of all symptoms, they had finally recovered.

He also took the opportunity to ask people to follow the health recommendations to avoid more infections.

“Thank you for all your support, and remember to stay alert and stay away, wash your hands and most of all take care of each other right now. Much love from us,” he added.

Hivju, who gave life to Tormund Giantsbane in the HBO series Game of Thrones, he is currently preparing a series of prequels, The Winds of Winter, based on the creator’s books. George RR Martin.

“Hello. We are fully recovered and in good health after I was infected with Cororonavirus, and probably my wife @grymolvaerhivju. After several weeks in quarantine, and also a couple more indoors after being free of all symptoms, We are finally safe and sound. We were lucky to have mild Covid 19 symptoms, “she shared on Instagram.

Fortunately, there have been several cases of celebrities who fortunately have recovered from the disease, but there is another segment of entertainment who has not been able to tell the same story.

Coincidentally, celebrities who have lost their lives have been older people who despite the possible care they had they didn’t have the luck from someone younger and have left this world, the only thing we can add is that they rest in peace.

