Game of life or death for Spain against Slovakia, says Azpilicueta | Excelsior

The defender of the Spanish team, César Azpilicueta, assured this Monday that the match against Slovakia on Wednesday in the Eurocup is “life or death”, but go to the Red with “quality” to get ahead.

Wednesday is a life or death match and so we have to take it, but knowing that we have that hunger and that quality to carry it forward, “Azpilicueta said at a press conference.

Spain faces Slovakia in a match, in which it is only worth winning to ensure the pass to the next phase, since a draw would make it depend on third parties.

We are in a situation that we would have liked to be better, but we have it in our hands, “said the Chelsea captain.

For us it is as if it were a knockout match, “said ‘Azpi’, who admits that the Red team has to improve in some aspects of their game, after their two draws with Sweden (0-0) and Poland (1-1 ).

We try to dominate, control the game, but we have to be solid in both areas because football is decided by small details, “insisted Azpilicueta.

They have not reached us many times, but they have been dangerous situations, “acknowledged the Spanish player, acknowledging that rivals have created problems for Spain with very little.

Azpilicueta tried to relativize Spain’s favorite label, recalling that “we come from two final phases where the result has not been so good (Euro 2016 and World Cup 2018), where we have taken hard sticks and now Wednesday’s match is heads or tails.”

The important thing is not how it starts but how it ends. This group has the quality and confidence to improve and face these challenges, “he said, showing optimism for Wednesday’s meeting in Seville.

The Red player showed his allegation for the return of Sergio Busquets, which is emerging as the starter on Wednesday, after overcoming covid-19.

He is a very important player with his experience not only on but also off the field, “assured Azpilicueta.

He is a key player and we are very happy that he is back, “he concluded.

