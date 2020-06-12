The micro console in Japan has exhausted reserves in some of the large Japanese stores.

Readers of 3D Games They have had an interesting debate about Game Gear Micro because of the question we asked you almost a week ago: Sega is right with his bet on Game Gear Mini? The majority answer has been no, but some of you have brought an interesting nuance to this whole question: it is a collector’s item intended only for the Japanese public.

Focus with Game Gear Mini is 100% collectible“With these consoles they are selling you a product as if it were merchandising, and the people who buy it do not play continuously with it, throw a couple of games, remember good times and put it on for decoration,” he explains. Gamedia. “The difference between the proposal with Game Gear Mini and the tablecloths that we had in mini version until now, is that the tablecloths sought to offer a game experience adapted to current times and televisions, and also, to be a collectible item, while the approach with Game Gear Mini it’s 100% collectible“he adds Feelfist.

“It was not designed to offer a renewed gaming experience, but to be an interesting item for the collector’s market. Hence the different colors, which have a lower price, and which are a curious, funny and beautiful piece, but above all , collectible, “continues this reader. However, 94% of the votes have fallen on the option of “not right”, and many of you have had an impact on the same details: too small and a brief catalog of games. “Let’s see, one thing is mini, and another is so large having to use a magnifying glass to be able to even distinguish the character you control,” he jokes. Javiercuervo.

A disservice to the memory of a console as incredible as Game GearKatoira1985As for its character as an object of collecting, fans like Katoira 1985 they affect that no one “in their right mind is going to buy a keychain with a screen in which you can see absolutely nothing without leaving your eyes in the attempt. It is insulting, of course, and a disservice to the memory of a console as amazing as Game Gear. ” Others like Dresler influence the same idea. “They are not right at all, neither with the size, nor with the minimal catalog of games included, nor with the price.” We already told you that in the first instance, Sega planned to release Game Gear Micro with a single game per console, although they finally chose to include all four games per machine.

