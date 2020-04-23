Unfortunately, the health of various members of the industry is at risk due to the coronavirus (COVID-19). In recent weeks companies like Nintendo and Kojima Productions confirmed that at least one of their employees tested positive for the virus.

Through a statement, Game Freak, a study of Pokémon, revealed that it is going through a similar situation, as one of its members also tested positive. For this reason, the company has already taken special measures to avoid contagion.

Game Freak implemented measures to avoid COVID-19 infections

According to the information, Game Freak will continue to operate without interruption, so its current developments will not be affected. This will be possible thanks to the fact that all the studio staff have been working at home since last April 1st.

The company stressed that since January it took special measures to prevent infections. However, one of his employees received a positive diagnosis yesterday, April 22.

The member of the Setagaya, Tokyo offices is currently under medical supervision at a health center. Game Freak noted that this person has not worked in the offices since Thursday, April 2, so apparently no other employee was infected.

The developer stressed that since January it reduced face-to-face meetings and trips abroad. Likewise, it implemented sanitary recommendations such as the use of face masks and regular hand washing.

“In the future, we will continue to take swift action with the highest priority of preventing any spread of infection within and outside the company. We will work to ensure the safety of our customers and employees, “said Game Freak.

Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield are now available for the Nintendo Switch. Find all the news related to new deliveries at this link.

