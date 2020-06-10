For example, one of the main drawbacks that almost all Game Boys had was that they did not have backlit screens. It wasn’t until the arrival of the Game Boy Advance SP when lighting was integrated into the screens, and the Game Boy Micro already integrated it natively with a backlit panel, although much smaller in size.

From the AGS-101 to the screen of a Palm Centro 690

However, the modder community has kept the consoles alive, and for this they have created various improvements for the consoles. For example, to fight against the need for ambient light to play or uncomfortable gadgets, companies like Hand Held Legend (HHL) They have created displays that replace the original ones and that are backlit.

The first backlit display of the Game Boy Advance SP was the model AGS-101. Because it could be implemented in older models adapting the size to the Game Boy Color, its price, which was originally $ 30, began to skyrocket. Their demand increased so quickly that the stock of these displays ran out, which were also not of very good quality and presented serious problems with viewing angles and very muted colors. In addition to beginning to develop copies of the screens, it even went so far as to destroy old consoles only to extract and sell the screens.

However, one of the managers of a store called BennVenn, Ben Grimmett, discovered through his suppliers in China an LCD screen that perfectly fit the shape of the Game Boy Color. The only thing that was needed was to create a cable to adapt the screen and that could communicate with the console. With a simple chip, he succeeded, and created the so-called Freckle Shack. The original screen belonged to the 2009 Palm Centro 690, and it was not only better than the AGS-101, but it cost much less (about 4 euros today).

From there new kits have emerged, where most do not require cutting or gluing anything, so the kits can be placed without problem even by inexperienced users. New housings have also been created from materials like metal instead of the original plastic, plus internal lithium batteries that can be charged by USB instead of having to resort to more powerful batteries or speakers.

Other mods have gone a step further, and have come to create accessories such as an adapter to watch the Game Boy on TV, or a Game Boy with a 7-inch screen.

They’re already creating Game Boy with new hardware from scratch

The community is clear about the next step: creating a Game Boy from scratch, rethought with current hardware and with native support for a high-resolution screen, battery, USB ports, etc. All the materials already exist separately, and all you have to do is design the product. There are also cheap alternatives, like making yourself a Game Boy with a Raspberry Pi.

Currently the most similar project is the Analogue Pocket, with a console that will come out earlier this year and that will cost $ 200, with a screen of 1600 x 1400 pixels of 3.5 inches. Thanks to the FPGA processors they use, you can simulate the native operation of the console perfectly without resorting to Game Boy emulators, being able to use the original cartridges, demonstrating that the nostalgia effect does not seem to have a brake.