The Gambit mutant once transformed the explosive stone entity known as Avalanche (Rockslide) into a living bomb, to defeat the Asgardian god of fear.

Gambit is known for turning everyday objects into weapons. But when he transformed the explosive stone entity known as Avalanche into a living bomb … He earned the honor of launching one of the coolest attacks in the history of the Marvel Universe!

Remy Etienne LeBeau, is the former member of the New Orleans Thieves Guild, created by Chris Claremont and Jim Lee on the pages of Uncanny X-Men. Gambit is famous for three things: the raincoat, the staff, and the cards used as explosive projectiles. All thanks to its mutant ability to manipulate kinetic energy. RockslideOn the other hand, it is a mutant whose name is Santo Vaccarro. His geokinetic abilities allow him to form a “golem” assimilating rock and surrounding earth and adopting the properties of the matter used. You can blast your body and reshape it to your will. In any of its forms it has superior strength, hardness and resistance than normal.

In the Marvel Comics Arc Fear Itself From Kieron Gillen in Uncanny X-Men, the best mutant heroes attempt attack after attack to restrain Juggernaut.

The plan is to create one of the biggest explosions ever seen.

Combining Gambit’s power to blow things up and Avalanche’s ability to blow himself up, they create one of the most epic moments in the Marvel Universe.

The seven-issue miniseries shows the Asgardian god of fear, The snake. In his quest to put the fear generated by the human population against himself and destroy the Marvel Universe. For this he gives seven special hammers to the Hulk, Juggernaut, Attuma, Absorbing Man, Titania, Thing and Gray Gargoyle.

It would be great to see Gambito again in the cinema and there have been some attempts. But until Marvel doesn’t restart the mutants again, it’s something that won’t happen.

