Gamba Osaka keeps all three points after beating Sagan Tosu 0-1

04/14/2021 at 2:00 PM CEST

The Prawn Osaka added three points to his scoreboard after getting a hard-fought victory against him Sagan tosu, which was imposed 0-1 this Wednesday in the Best Amenity Stadium. The Sagan tosu arrived with the intention of reaping a new victory after winning at his stadium by a score of 3-0 at Yokohama. Regarding the visiting team, the Prawn Osaka he was defeated 1-0 in the last game he played against the Kashiwa Reysol. Thanks to this result, the team from Osaka is seventeenth, while the Sagan tosu he is fourth at the end of the game.

In the course of the first half neither team managed to score, so the players left the field with the same initial 0-0.

In the second half luck came for him Prawn Osaka, which premiered its luminous with a bit of Usami at 68 minutes, thus ending the match with a final score of 0-1.

The coach of the Sagan tosu gave entrance to Koyamatsu, Sakai, Ayumu Ohata, Higuchi Y Toyoda for Nakano, Yamashita, Shinya nakano, Sat down Y Hayashi, Meanwhile he Prawn Osaka gave the green light to Kurata, Kawasaki and Ichimi, which came to replace Usami, Fukuda Y Or I do not know.

The referee showed a yellow card to Sagan tosu (Nakano), while the visiting team did not see any.

With five points, the team of Tsuneyasu Miyamoto was located in seventeenth place in the table, while the group led by Myung-Hwi Kim it was placed in fourth position with 17 points at the end of the duel.

In the next match of the competition, the Sagan tosu will face the Yokohama F. Marinos and the Prawn Osaka will play against him Shonan bellmare, both games will be played at home.

Data sheetSagan Tosu:Park Iru-Gyu, Eduardo, Hwang Seok-Ho, Shinya Nakano (Ayumu Ohata, min.74), Iino, Matsuoka, Nakano (Koyamatsu, min.65), Honda, Sento (Higuchi, min.74), Yamashita (Sakai , min.65) and Hayashi (Toyoda, min.88)Prawn Osaka:Higashiguchi, Shoji, Miura, Kurokawa, Takao, Okuno, Ideguchi, Fukuda (Kawasaki, min.75), Onose (Ichimi, min.92), Usami (Kurata, min.75) and PatricStadium:Best Amenity StadiumGoals:Usami (0-1, min. 68)