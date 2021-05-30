Gamba Osaka beat Yokohama 2-0 at home

05/30/2021 at 12:02 PM CEST

The Prawn Osaka won 2-0 against Yokohama during the meeting held this Sunday in the Expo ’70 Commemorative Stadium. The Prawn Osaka wanted to improve his situation in the tournament after losing the last match against the Sanfrecce Hiroshima by a score of 1-2. On the visitors’ side, the Yokohama had to settle for a draw to one against the Fukuoka Wasp. After the match, the Osaka team is eighteenth at the end of the match, while the Yokohama is twentieth.

The first half of the match got off to a good start for him Prawn Osaka, who took the opportunity to open the scoring thanks to a goal from eleven meters from Leandro Pereira. After this, the first part concluded with a result of 1-0.

The second half of the confrontation started in a favorable way for the Osaka team, which increased its advantage with a new goal from Leandro Pereira, thus achieving a double at 55 minutes, ending the match with a final score of 2-0.

The technician of the Prawn Osaka, Tsuneyasu Miyamoto, gave entry to the field to Kurata, Usami, Ichimi Y Or I do not know replacing Yajima, Wellington Silva, Leandro Pereira Y Takao, while on the part of the Yokohama, Tomonobu Hayakawa replaced Germain, Watanabe, Ogawa, Hakamata Y Riku Furuyado for Matsuura, Kleber, Maguinho, Tatsuki seko Y Tezuka.

The referee showed a yellow card to Yokohama (Maguinho), while the home team did not see any.

After the end of this match, both teams were tied at seven points and placed in eighteenth (home) and twentieth (away) position.

Data sheetPrawn Osaka:Higashiguchi, Shoji, Suganuma, J, Takao (Onose, min.78), Se-Jong Ju, Okuno, Yajima (Kurata, min.63), Wellington Silva (Usami, min.73), Leandro Pereira (Ichimi, min. 73) and TsukamotoYokohama:Minami, Hogang, Takahashi, Daiki Nakashio, Maejima, Tezuka (Riku Furuyado, min.85), Tatsuki Seko (Hakamata, min.70), Takagi, Maguinho (Ogawa, min.60), Kleber (Watanabe, min.60) and Matsuura (Germain, min.46)Stadium:Expo ’70 Commemorative StadiumGoals:Leandro Pereira (1-0, min. 40) and Leandro Pereira (2-0, min. 55)