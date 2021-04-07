Gamba Osaka and Avispa Fukuoka do not find the goal and share the points (0-0)

04/07/2021 at 2:04 PM CEST

The match held this Wednesday at the Expo ’70 Commemorative Stadium and who faced the Prawn Osaka and to Wasp it ended with a scoreless draw between the two contenders. The Prawn Osaka He faced the duel with the intention of adding more points to his locker after drawing 0-0 in the last game played against him Sanfrecce Hiroshima. Regarding the visiting team, the Fukuoka Wasp lost by a result of 1-2 in the previous match against the Consadole Sapporo. With this result, the local team was placed in eighteenth position, while the Wasp he stayed in eleventh place at the end of the match.

During the first half there were no goals by any of the players of each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

The scoreboard did not move in the second half, so the match ended with the score 0-0.

The technician of the Prawn Osaka, Tsuneyasu Miyamoto, gave entry to the field to Tiago alves, Patric, Ichimi and Takao replacing Kurata, Leandro Pereira, Usami and Or I do not know, while on the part of the Wasp, Shigetoshi Hasebe replaced Tanabe, Kanamori, Salomonsson, Shichi and Kitajima by Yoshioka, Ishizu, Yuzawa, Caué and Watari.

The referee showed a yellow card to Wasp (Caué), while the home team did not see any.

With this result, the Prawn Osaka is left with two points and the Wasp with nine points.

On the following day, the two teams will play at home. The team from Osaka will face the Kashiwa reysol and, for his part, the Fukuoka Wasp will do it against him Cherry Osaka.

Data sheetPrawn Osaka:Higashiguchi, Shoji, Miura, Kurokawa, Fukuda, Se-Jong Ju, Ideguchi, Kurata (Tiago Alves, min.68), Onose (Takao, min.91), Leandro Pereira (Patric, min.82) and Usami (Ichimi, min.91)Fukuoka Wasp:Murakami, Miya, Carlos, Wako, Yuzawa (Salomonsson, min.70), Hiroyuki, Caué (Shichi, min.78), Ishizu (Kanamori, min.66), Yoshioka (Tanabe, min.66), Juanma and Watari ( Kitajima, min.78)Stadium:Expo ’70 Commemorative StadiumGoals:0-0