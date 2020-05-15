[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource GamesPress.]

Shanghai, May 15, 2020. Global interactive entertainment developer and publisher miHoYo today announced that it will host the Final Closed Beta for its upcoming cross-platform title, Genshin Impact, on PlayStation®4, PC and mobile platforms in the third quarter of 2020. Starting today, those interested in participating can register for the Final Closed Beta on the official website of Genshin Impact, genshin.mihoyo.com/es

Genshin Impact is an open world adventure game that takes place on a huge, fantasy-filled continent called Teyvat. It is a lively and freely explorable world with multiple characters, a varied elemental talent and skill system, and an engaging story. Players will assume the role of a mysterious figure known as “the traveler”, who will have to complete various missions to find his lost brother and thus be able to solve the mystery of his own existence while discovering the secrets that hides the continent.

After a successful closed beta in March 2020 for PC and mobile platforms, the Genshin Impact Final Closed Beta will bring PlayStation®4 users for the first time to the stunning world of Teyvat, with all the action, exploration and challenges it offers. . The multiplatform cooperative mode will also make its official debut in the Final Closed Beta, which will allow PlayStation®4, PC and mobile platform players to unite and face a wide range of challenges and enemies together, with the added strength of working in team and destructive elemental interactions.

“We are delighted to see that players around the world had a lot of fun in the previous Genshin Impact closed beta. They also provided us with valuable feedback on various aspects of the game. We plan to implement some changes and optimizations in the Final Closed Beta based what we’ve heard and learned this time, “said Hugh Tsai, producer of Genshin Impact. “Cross-platform co-op mode is an important component of Genshin Impact, and will be a critical part of the Final Closed Beta experience. We are very excited to see how players react to team-oriented gameplay.”

The Final Closed Beta will arrive on PlayStation®4, PC and mobile platforms in the third quarter of 2020. Registration is now available on the official Genshin Impact website, genshin.mihoyo.com/en. The detailed schedule for the Final Closed Beta will be announced soon. For more information and updates, please visit the official Genshin Impact website: genshin.mihoyo.com/en, or follow @GenshinImpact on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook.

About miHoYo:

miHoYo “Tech Otakus Save the World!” was founded in 2012, based in Shanghai. miHoYo aims to become an industry leading developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content. Its products currently span the fields of video games, manga, short stories and much more, always striving to provide the highest quality in all its products. miHoYo wants to bring its video game idea to gamers around the world, and create a lasting community of video game passionate users.

