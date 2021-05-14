Gamal Yafai and Jason Cunningham, British duel for the European super bantamweight this Saturday

Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

The British Gamal yafai (18-1, 10 KO) and Jason Cunningham (28-6, 6 KO) contest the European Super Bantamweight Championship on Saturday at the Manchester Arena, in an evening that will contain three continental titles. Matchroom Boxing will be the promoter that offers us this very interesting gala.

Yafai has been champion since last December, when he beat Italian Luca Rigoldi at home by unanimous decision, in an entertaining fight. His career has been very solid so far, a two-time Commonwealth champion and a single stumble against Gavin McDonnell, Andoni Gago’s rival a few weeks ago.

Cunningham has more wars on his plate, perhaps in part because he lacks a big punch that can finish most fights before the limit. The left-hander from Doncaster has been a Commonwealth champion in two different categories than in this fight, bantamweight and featherweight. He has faced a large part of the British in this weight range during the last decade: Jason Booth, Khalid Yafai (brother of his rival tomorrow), Reece Bellotti, Jordan Gill or the Irish Jamie Conlan.

The favorite for the appointment is the champion, Yafai, a boxer who seems a step above Cunningham and who could look to higher goals if he continues to defend this belt successfully.

The evening, which includes two other European championships and more good matches, can be seen in its entirety on DAZN in Spain. Its start is scheduled for 19:00.