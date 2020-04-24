Wrestling is one of the most popular shows in our country and has a long tradition in Mexican territory. If you like this discipline, you’ll be glad to know that Masked Republlic partnered with Gamacon to bring more wrestling content to Mexico.

Through a statement it was announced that Masked Republic partnered with Gamacon to expand the Lucha Central brand to our country. Thus, both will work to develop business opportunities for Mexican companies and promote the artistic and cultural talent of Mexico.

“What better way to promote our Mexican culture and create business opportunities than through our wrestling, definitely one of the most emblematic aspects of our country. In fact, the fighters are our superheroes, they wear masks, capes, lycra and they have their own personalities and unique origins, “said Gamacon founder and president Hugo Castro.” We are very excited to be part of this project, as the The site will showcase existing creatives and attract a large number of additional video game, animation and comic book development businesses to Mexico. “

A plan for ambitious wrestling coverage

Now, it is important to note that this alliance will also bring great coverage of wrestling for fans in Mexico. What happens is that a new version of LuchaCentral.com, an important wrestling site, will also arrive for our country.

In addition, Masked Republic will expand the Lucha Central brand in Mexico with expanded wrestling coverage. For example, they will open a YouTube channel, have a podcast, and even found the Lucha Central Gaming Network. They will also have a weekly 30-minute television series called Lucha Central Report.

“We are very excited to present the new LuchaCentral.com today,” said Rubén Zamora, CEO and founder of Masked Republic. “As part of our company’s mission to ‘expand wrestling beyond Mexico’s borders’, Lucha Central has helped us reach big sport fans around the world. Now, as a team with Gamacon, we have the ability to take our world-class content and editorial features to a whole new level by working directly with Baja California-based programmers committed to merging this integral part of Mexican culture with technology. “

And you, are you excited for everything that Masked Republic and Gamacon will bring with Lucha Central? Tell us in the comments.

