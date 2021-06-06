GAM, Iztapalapa, Cuauhtémoc, MH and V Carranza that is where the polls are in settings of higher crime Excelsior

MEXICO CITY

In the mayoralties of Gustavo A. Madero, Iztapalapa, Cuauhtémoc, Miguel Hidalgo and Venustiano Carranza, the voting booths whose neighborhoods register problems of common crime are concentrated “it is about violence in the environment, not necessarily violence linked to citizen exercise,” he said. the councilor president of the IECM, Mario Velázquez.

“It is in Gustavo A Madero, there are some areas of the Miguel Hidalgo mayor’s office, the Iztapalapa mayor’s office in the same way, and just as these are the ones that have the highest criminal incidence, there are some with the lowest incidence in Cuauhtémoc and Venustiano Carranza ”Velazquez detailed where 17 percent of the 13,175 polling stations are concentrated, in neighborhoods with some level of violence caused by common crime.

In a conference at the IECM headquarters, he stated that in C5 “there is the presence of electoral officials who are of course very aware of the development of the day and will send the reports to the effect of knowing all the incidents that occur during the development of the working day”.

In addition, in this election a turnout of over 40 percent of the electorate in Mexico City is expected, exceeding the average turnout in an intermediate election.

“In this exercise where there is an important political effervescence, where the authorities closest to the communities are chosen, we are estimating that the historical -levels- of the intermediate elections will be exceeded, we expect that there will be a very broad participation ”Said Velázquez in a conference at the IECM headquarters.

The counselor also explained that up to 11:30 in the morning, 98.56 percent of the 13,175 voting booths in Mexico City had been installed.

He explained that some of the causes of the delay in the installation of polling stations are “the justified change of address, or the absence of any of the persons designated as poll workers.”

* bb