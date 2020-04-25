The story of the conquest of the tetra has a voice and an image. In the last 26 years, it is difficult to imagine someone who has not reviewed the moment when Galvão Bueno jumps next to Pelé, almost loses his glasses at the celebration and gives rise to a catchphrase that has exceeded the limits of the sport: “It’s over! It’s over! tetra! It’s tetra! “.

This Sunday, the 26th, “Globo” shows Brazil’s historic victory over Italy on penalties, with the original narration, of course. Chance to review, during traditional football time, the fourth national achievement in World Cups and celebrate again in the Galvão Bueno style.

– He left right away. No rod of mine ever came prepared. That was a goal celebration. It represented a goal for Brazil when Baggio missed that penalty and decided the title for our side. And Italy was also looking for the fourth title in that final. I started using “finished” later, and “tetra” became a meme long before this social media fever. I think it was one of the first memes that has news. I am very proud of that. The “tetra” became, in reality, an expression of celebration. Even today people use it – says Galvão Bueno.

The pair Luis Roberto and Roger Flores lead a special pre-game of 30 minutes, which starts right after ‘Maximum Temperature’. As it could not be otherwise, Galvão participates was a program, by video, as well as the stars of that team, such as Bebeto, Raí, Mauro Silva, Márcio Santos, Aldair and Taffarel, who recall details of the tetra’s walk.

In 1994, Galvão, Pelé and Arnaldo Cesar Coelho were thrilled with Brazil’s fourth championship (Reproduction / Globo)

Photo: Lance!

In 1994, athletes paid tribute to the late Ayrton Senna (Reproduction)

After the exciting penalty shootout, the Brazilian party on the field was marked by a banner that the players extended in honor of the driver Ayrton Senna, who had died two and a half months earlier in an accident at the Imola race, the third race of the Formula season 1, 1994.

A very felt loss, which ended up being a companion of the Brazilian group in the walk in the United States. After the broadcast of the game, this story will be remembered, as well as the party for the title that came after 24 years of fasting.

Find out what else Galvão Bueno said, in full:

This was the first world title in the selection you narrated. And it came right after the loss of Ayrton Senna. What was going on in Galvão Bueno’s mind that July 17th, before the broadcast started?

There was even a relationship between Ayrton Senna and that game. I invited him to a Brazilian friendly against Paris Saint-Germain, just before his accident in Italy. He went to meet me, we went to the stadium together and he went to the locker room, talked to the players. They practically made a deal to bring two tetras to Brazil that year. Then he kicked off the game and was applauded by the French.

I remember that I was a little afraid, because it was the land of Alain Prost, the biggest rival he had in Formula 1. It was very beautiful the attitude of the players to take that track in honor of him, something very exciting. Not that I was thinking about it before the game, but in the end I got a film of everything that had happened in Paris.



How does it feel to narrate a World Cup title alongside Pelé, the greatest player of all time?

Doing anything with Pelé, when it comes to football, is the maximum that can exist. Being with him at that moment was special. I remember he was cheering a lot. It was 24 years without winning a Cup. Whenever any of our players kicked in the goal, they kicked together, under our work bench. Several times it hit my left shin. That hug with him and Arnaldo (Cezar Coelho) traveled the whole world.

I always tell Arnaldo that we took a ride with Pelé. Because the official generator of the images was not there to show Galvão screaming and neither did Arnaldo dropping my glasses. It was because of Pelé celebrating the conquest of the tetra. I have a huge affection for Pele and for all these years that we have worked together.

See too:

Check out the new European club shirts