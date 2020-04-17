Galvão Bueno is yet another personality who decided to join the fight against the new coronavirus. TV Globo’s # 1 narrator joined some friends and together they donated R $ 12 million to organizations that help fight covid-19. In total, more than 40 thousand families will benefit, according to the narrator.

The information was released by Galvão during a live with the presenter and comedian Fábio Porchat, last Thursday night. “I am on a project with friends, with Eduardo Lyra. And we have already helped around 40 thousand families. It is me and some other businessmen. In terms of money, we spent R $ 12 million in donations, with people cooperating. I am gratified with that. People are giving themselves. Solidarity and friendship are very important things “, commented the narrator.

Photo: Disclosure / TV Globo / Estadão

Galvão also took the opportunity to deny, once again, his retirement. He had recently hinted that the 2022 World Cup in Qatar would be his last, but said that people got it wrong.

“I never said I was going to retire. People got it wrong. At the end of the 2010 World Cup, I confess that I did not see myself narrating the 2018 World Cup in Russia. And how the 2014 World Cup would be in Brazil and the 2010 World Cup I was completing ten World Cups, there I said I wanted to have a minute of mine, in the final that Spain won from the Netherlands. Then, I said I would do my last World Cup broadcast abroad, I went to Russia and now I don’t know where else I am going to. I can’t stay at home. How am I going to retire? “, he joked.

