Galtier will leave Lille and assures that he has offers

05/26/2021 at 1:16 PM CEST

Christophe galtier worked the miracle of winning the League 1 with the Lille against all odds after a continued dominance of the Paris Saint-Germain these last years. The French coach has already announced his departure from the northern French club and confessed that he is considering offers from the Nice, the Olympique de Lyon and the Napoli.

In an interview published this Wednesday in the newspaper L’Équipe, Galtier explained that after three and a half years on the bench of the northern club “I need a change”, despite the fact that he still had one year left on his contract.

“I’m leaving Lille with an incredible result, I need something else. I don’t want to fall into a routine, as happens many times, as happened to me at one point in Saint-Étienne (whom he trained between 2009 and 2017), “he said. The coach said that the Nice, the Lyon and the Napoli have been interested in your services.

“I will never make my choice under the financial prism. If I chose according to financial criteria, I would no longer be in Europe “, summarized.