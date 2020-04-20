The vice-president of Atlético-MG, Lásaro Cândido, took a position on the non-signature of the governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema, of the letter of protest against the Federal Government, focused on the figure of President Jair Bolsonaro, who has put to the test some Brazilian rites and institutions, which generated strong responses to the president’s speeches, for alleged attack on democracy.

Lásaro published on his Twitter a speech condemning Zema for not positioning the State of Minas Gerais against possible government actions in attacks on institutions.

-The combined states form the Union, MG being one of the exponents. Lásaro posted an unjustified (governor’s) refusal to join the common democratic struggle, at this regrettable stage of national life, exposing the emptiness of the “new” as a regional leadership and exposing the miners to a shocking level of our history.

Romeu Zema was one of seven Brazilian governors who did not sign the letter containing a protest content, also signed by the presidents of the Chamber, Rodrigo Maia and the Senate, Davi Alcolumbre.

Zema tried to justify the non-signature as an act that should not interfere with state governors in federal acts.

Lásaro criticized the posture of Romeu Zema for not repudiating actions that attack Brazilian democracy- (Reproduction)

-People, please, not signing a letter does not diminish my appreciation or struggle for Democracy. I am not in favor of the return of the military regime. I cannot imagine how, even today, a speech against Democracy can have an echo. Defending the Constitution and institutions is my duty! – posted the governor of Minas Gerais.

Lásaro Cândido’s stance demonstrates alignment with the defense of actions to combat the coronavirus, with social isolation as the main weapon, contradicting the governor of Minas Gerais and the president of the republic, who are trying to gradually make people return to the streets, contrary to the expert indication. In addition to Zema, the following governors have not signed: Ratinho Júnior (PSD-PR), Ibaneis Rocha (MDB-DF), Antonio Denarium (PSL-RR), Wilson Miranda (PSC-AM), Gladson Cameli (PP-AC) and Colonel Marcos Rocha (PSL-RO). Check the letter at the end of the text.

The speech of the deputy of the Rooster can also be analyzed as a sign that even with the mining club stopped, having a loss, there is a more important social element, which is the health of people in the fight against the pandemic that plagues the whole planet.

Football in the state has been at a standstill since March 16, when the FMF ordered Mineiro to be suspended until April 30. Work is being done by the entity that commands state football so that the ball returns until June, with empty stadiums. However, there is still no concrete decision on the matter.

