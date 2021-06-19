Galo Blanco will work with Dominic Thiem again

The Austrian tennis player Dominic Thiem made official the incorporation of the Spanish Galo Blanco into its staff, occupying the position left vacant by Herwig Straka. Thiem shares a common past with Galo, when the Spaniard worked with him in 2018: “I am very happy that Galo is part of my team again. He has always been in contact with me and my family, even after we ended our collaboration. The season has not started as I would have liked, but I am working very hard to get back to where I was at the end of 2020. The support of Galo and the rest of the Kosmos team will help me, “said Thiem in words collected by Kronen Zeitung.