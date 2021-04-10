Gallos Querétaro vs Santos Laguna: Schedule and channel where to watch the match of J14 of Liga MX

The activity of day 14 of the Liga MX 2021 Clausura Tournament continues this Sunday, April 11, with the visit of Santos Laguna to the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro, at the Corregidora Stadium, in a duel that you can enjoy through Imagen TV and FOX Sports at 7:00 pm.

The Gallos Blancos, led by “el Pity” Altamirano, have just lost to the Tigres of the UANL and are in position 13 of the general table, “scraping” the qualification for the playoffs.

Also read: Chivas: Fans faced Víctor Manuel Vucetich to “pressure” him for poor results

For their part, Guillermo Almada’s Guerreros come from drawing against Chivas del Guadalajara and currently march in fourth place in the general table, with 22 units, so they will seek to establish themselves as one of the four teams that will have a direct pass to Liguilla .

Visit our channel Youtube so you can enjoy our content