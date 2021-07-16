Gallos del Querétaro presents their uniforms for the Apertura 2021

A few days before the Liga MX 2021 Apertura Tournament begins, the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro officially presented their new home kit for the 2021-22 season.

Through their social networks, the Gallos del Querétaro published their new home jersey, which takes up the navy blue in the traditional striped uniform, in which black details appear that resemble the “plumage” of the Rooster.

“The perfect mix between technology and design. The new jersey of my Gallos has absolutely EVERYTHING. “

The uniform has a black polo collar, as well as the edges of the sleeves, while the sponsors appear in white, standing out in a shirt in which dark tones abound.

For its part, the away jersey is completely white, with blue details. Unlike the local one, this one has a round neck.

