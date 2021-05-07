Gallos de Querétaro will try to sign Antonio Valencia-style players

The directive of the Roosters of Querétaro has been convinced with the performance of the Ecuadorian, Antonio valencia, who came this tournament to the MX League, and it has paid good dividends on the field of play.

It is not the first time that Gallos brings this type of signings, it must be remembered that at the time he surprised everyone by bringing Ronaldinho, who had flashes on the field; however, there was more talk about issues that happened outside of soccer.

According to the journalist Paco Arredondo, the painting directed by Héctor Altamirano analyzes signing players of the style of the former Manchester United player, superimposing the sporting to the commercial.

Valencia has become a key piece in the Mexican strategist’s scheme, playing 14 games and scoring a goal, so they are already thinking of renewing his contract for one year. This could be the beginning of a new formula that works for Gallos.