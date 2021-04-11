Gallos de Querétaro vs Santos Laguna: Lineups of the match of J14 of Liga MX

The Gallos de Querétaro team receives Santos Laguna’s team at the La Corregidora Stadium, in one of the last matches of Matchday 14 of the Closing 2021, a meeting that will define the future of both teams.

Those led by Hector Altamirano They arrive with a victory in their last five games, a reflection of what the season has been for the team; however, a victory would put them back into playoff spots.

Gallos de Querétaro lineup: Alcalá, Mendoza, Doldán, Cervantes, Ramírez, Madrigal, Valencia, Montes, Palma, Dos Santos and Sepúlveda

For his part, Santos Laguna, wants to secure a direct ticket to the league. With the difference in points against Club América and Cruz Azul, he knows that there are only two places available and both Atlas and Puebla are pressing at the top of the table.

Santos Laguna Lineup: Acevedo, Torres, Doria, Cervantes, Otero, Isijara, Camos, Gamez, Ocejo, Preciado and Muñoz.