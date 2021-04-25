Gallos de Querétaro vs FC Juárez: Schedule and where to watch the match of matchday 16 in Liga MX

The Gallos Blancos de Querétaro will face the Bravos de Ciudad Juárez, within the action corresponding to matchday 16 of the MX League, to be held in the La Corregidora stadium this Sunday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m. Central Mexico time through the screens of Fox Sports and TV picture.

The group of Queretanos led by the coach Hector ‘Pity’ Altamirano registers two triumphs in the last six games in the contest, to place in position 13 in the general table, outside the playoff spots.

While the frontier cadre of the strategist Alfonso Sosa adds a victory in the last eight games in the current Clausura 2021 tournament in his fight to avoid paying the financial fine in the quotient table.

It will be the sixth time that Gallos Blancos de Querétaro and FC Juárez will meet in the history of Liga MX, with a balance of two wins per side and a draw, with seven goals for each team.

