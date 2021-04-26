Gallos de Querétaro vs FC Juárez: Lineups of the match on matchday 16 of Liga MX

The Gallos Blancos de Querétaro will seek to stay in the fight for a place in the reclassification in the Closing tournament 2021 of the Liga MX, receiving the visit of the Braves of Ciudad Juárez, in the action of matchday 16.

The Queretaro team led by the coach Hector ‘Pity’ Altamirano will live the first game with the presence of the fans in the La Corregidora stadium since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Read also: Toluca vs Club América: Fans blast Emanuel Aguilera for ‘slowness’ in the first goal

While the frontier cadre of the strategist Alfonso Sosa He seeks to close his participation in the Clausura 2021 tournament of Liga MX in the best way, by running out of possibilities to access the playoffs.

| This is how we jump onto the pitch today. Register in @calientesports and receive $ 400 pesos to get into the Roosters. https://t.co/J25SBkFcxL #ApuestaPorLaLigaMX | #teQuieROgallos pic.twitter.com/0cvsSGN4q3 – Club_Queretaro (@Club_Queretaro) April 25, 2021

ALIGNMENTS

QUERETARO ROOSTERS

13 Gil Alcalá (P) (C) 2 Omar Mendoza 17 Erik Vera 22 José Doldán 25 Daniel Cervantes 7 Kevin Ramírez 8 Fernando Madrigal 10 Jefferson Montero 20 Gonzalo Montes 9 Jonathan Dos Santos 15 Ángel Sepúlveda

FC JUÁREZ

31 Iván Vázquez Mellado (P) (C) 2 Alan Mendoza 25 Víctor Velázquez 34 Pol García 11 Ayron del Valle 16 José Esquivel 17 Flavio Santos 21 Francisco Nevarez 32 Matías García 33 Marco Fabián 13 Eryc Castillo

Read also: Marco Antonio Rodríguez assures that Tigres before the Ferretti era was an ordinary team

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content

Liga MX Gallos de Querétaro FC Juárez Guard1anes Clausura 2021 Clausura 2021