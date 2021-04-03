Gallos de Querétaro vs Club Tigres: Schedule and where to watch the match of matchday 13 of Liga MX

This Sunday, the team of Tigers will have to visit the field of the La Corregidora stadium to face the Roosters of Querétaro in the match corresponding to matchday 13 of the 2013 Clausura. The match will be broadcast at 7:00 p.m. on the Fox Sports signal.

The Tigers will already be able to count on Ricardo Ferreti on the bench, after he will be absent a week and a half from training due to his hip operation.

Since their return from the Club World Cup, the feline team has only added one victory, going through a bad moment that could leave them without a playoff, since they are in position 14, with 12 units.

For its part, the team led by Héctor Altamirano, has had an irregular tournament, proof of this have been their last five games, of which they have lost three and tied two. Despite that, Gallos is in tenth position with 14 points.