Gallos de Querétaro vs Club Tigres: Lineups of the match of matchday 13 of the 2021 Guardianes Tournament

This Sunday, the team of Roosters of Querétaro faces Tigres, in the penultimate game of matchday 13 of Clausura 2021. A match that has two direct rivals to obtain a place in the playoffs of the Mexican tournament.

With Ricardo Ferretti On the bench, the feline team will seek to add their second victory since they returned from the Club World Cup, a situation that has generated much uncertainty around the future of the Monterrey team, since they only do not know the victories in their last five games.

Tigres lineups: Guzmán, Salcedo, Reyes, Carioca, Pizarro, Aquino, Rodríguez, Dueñas, Gignac, Quiñones and González.

For its part, the team directed by Hector Altamirano knows they have had an irregular tournament; however, it has reached him to be placed in reclassification positions. A win could see them finish the day in eighth place.

Gallos lineups: Alcalá, Mendoza, Doldán, Montes, Cervantes, Madrigal, Dos Santos, Ramírez, Silveira, Valencia and Sepúlveda