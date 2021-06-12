Gallos de Querétaro reveals 10 reinforcements in networks

MEXICO CITY.

Through a video posted on social networks, The Gallos de Querétaro announced the signings of their new players, who join Nicolás Sánchez to add up to this moment a total of 11 players new to the first team squad.

The list is topped by the archers, Ricardo Díaz, from Dorados de Sinaloa and Washington Aguerre, a 28-year-old Uruguayan from Cerro Largo, in addition to the return by Areli Betsiel Hernández, right back trained in the feathered institution and with a brief visit to Tijuana and Santos.

In the midfield there were five incorporations, being the Paraguayan midfielder, Osvaldo Martinez, the most striking. Damien Torres from Tigres, Manuel Viniegra, former Braves de Juárez, David cabrera, arrived from Necaxa and the Uruguayan Bryan olivera, from Fénix, complete the list of midfielders.

Finally, the Argentine forward, Pablo Gomez and the Mexican attacker Luis Madrigal, They also join the ranks of the Gallos de Querétaro, in the search to contribute with goals to Héctor Altamirano’s project.

The The signings will continue and in the coming days the names that will end up propping up the albiazul squad will be announced, before the team leaves for the United States for the final stage of its preseason.

