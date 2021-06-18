Gallos de Querétaro: Osvaldo Martínez’s message for his return to Liga MX

After a short period in soccer Paraguay, midfielder Osvaldo Martínez is back in Liga MX as the new reinforcement of Gallos Blancos de Querétaro for the Apertura 2021 tournament.

The naturalized Mexican Paraguayan midfielder has been present on social networks, with an emotional message for his new challenge in football in Mexico as a new element of Queretanos.

“We returned MX. Thank you @clubqueretaro for the trust for this new challenge #orgullodegallo”, he wrote next to an image where he reflects his signature in the contract with the club.

Midfielder Osvaldo Martínez will experience a new stage in Liga MX with Gallos Blancos de Querétaro, after playing nine official matches with the team of Sun of america in the Paraguayan League last season.

