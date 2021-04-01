Gallos de Querétaro: Manuel Velarde highlights the professionalism of Antonio Valencia

Without a doubt, the winger Antonio Valencia has become the most remarkable signing in the Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, being the leader and maximum reference in the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro despite being in the final part of his career.

In an exclusive interview for the medium ‘W Sports‘, the sports president Manuel Velarde highlighted the commitment and great professionalism that the Ecuadorian offensive has shown with the Queretaro team.

“Far from what some thought, that he would come to sign shirts, he has played almost 100% of the minutes and we want our relationship to last as long as possible,” he said.

Regarding the reopening of the La Corregidora stadium, the manager of the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro affirmed that he was ready to receive the return of the fans at his property in the current Clausura 2021 tournament.

“We are waiting for the traffic light to turn yellow to welcome our fans, we already have everything ready,” he said.

It should be noted that the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro will seek to stay within the repechage positions in the current Clausura 2021 tournament in Liga MX, receiving the visit of the UANL Tigers, in the action of the day 13.