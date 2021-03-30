Gallos de Querétaro: Manuel Velarde agrees to qualify for the league in the Clausura 2021

The Gallos Blancos de Querétaro continue with their preparation training to face the match corresponding to matchday 13 of the MX League, as a local against the UANL Tigres.

In a press videoconference at the club’s camp, the sports president Manuel Velarde affirmed that the team has an outstanding debt due to the failure of the last tournament and is committed to qualifying for the league in the Closing 2021.

“I would have to say that last tournament we owed it to the fans because we couldn’t qualify for the Liguilla.”

“The message is clear, the qualification to Liguilla is within our reach, we do not depend on anyone and the message is that,” he said.

Los Gallos Blancos de Querétaro is in the repechage zone in the current Clausura 2021 tournament after 12 games played, by ranking tenth in the general table with 14 units.

