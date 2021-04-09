Gallos de Querétaro intends to renew Antonio Valencia

Unlike the stellar signing that they made a few years ago with Ronaldinho, this time, the Gallos de Querétaro team hit the Ecuadorian Antonio valencia, who has surprised the board with his level.

The former figure of Manchester United, left behind his nickname of figure and went to work like the rest of his teammates, for that reason, the club wants to renew it for one more year. Manuel Velarde, sports president, to ESPN.

“We are very happy and trying to extend the commitment with him because we believe that it has been a fundamental part of what we have achieved, not only in results but also in our day-to-day work, we have been talking with him to reach an agreement, I think he has to play at least a year and a half more, but he has the real thermometer ”.

It must be remembered that Valencia signed for a year, noting a few weeks ago that Gallos de Querétaro would be his last club in his extensive career, which generated gratitude in the nucleus of the institution.

