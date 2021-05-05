Gallos de Querétaro: Ángel Sepúlveda confident of being able to beat Club Santos in the Repechage

The Gallos Blancos de Querétaro continue with their preparation training, to face the match corresponding to the reclassification round, in the present Closing tournament 2021 League MX as a visitor to Santos Laguna.

In a press videoconference at the club’s camp, striker Ángel Sepúlveda stated that within the group he feels with great confidence that he will be able to make it to the league against the Warriors.

Read also: Chivas: Ricardo Peláez already met with Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti

“The team is calm because what we stopped doing is already behind us and now another tournament begins, you risk everything, we hope to pass and see how we prepare the next thing,” he said.

Words from @AngelbsepuAngel in his press conference today: “The visiting topic was complicated, but we are going to clean ourselves up, we will propose. The fans always support and ask for the best of us, at least we are going to leave everything on the field to be among the top 8 ”. – Club_Queretaro (@Club_Queretaro) May 5, 2021

In addition, the Mexican attacker expressed that the League MX competition system offers him the great opportunity for a match to erase the image they showed during the regular role in the Clausura 2021 tournament.

“We know what we are playing for, this new format gives us the opportunity to fight for a title and it doesn’t matter how you arrive, we have the same chances as others. Another tournament begins, here is the prize for those who did things better,” he said.

Read also: Copa América 2021: Insecurity in Colombia and pandemic in Argentina put the tournament at risk

The Gallos Blancos de Querétaro will seek to achieve their first participation in the Liga MX league since the Apertura 2018 tournament by visiting Santos Laguna, who wants to avoid repeating the failure experienced in the last tournament.