Gallo y Chocolatito: A Doomed Trilogy

The boxing world finds itself under the positive atmosphere of a desired trilogy like that of Juan Francisco ‘Gallo’ Estrada and Román ‘Chocolatito’ González. To this is added a fight that promises thunder and lightning like that of Srisaket Sor Rungvisai and Carlos Cuadras. So far the good news. However, the following may be bad news or worse than that, it could be bad news.

To begin with, after that invention of a WBC mini-tournament whose realization does not depend on the WBC, whoever wins from Estrada vs. Chocolatito, “will not be a WBC champion nor will he be recognized as a WBC champion.” Depending on who wins, he will be either ‘Franchise fighter’ or ‘Diamond champion’.

And this is not an invention. It is all public information contained in incomplete regulations, created to be interpreted in any way and that will always leave the final decision to those who invented them. And all born of a franchise belt that, as we already denounced, is contaminating everything in its path.

In this video we explain with hair and signs how and why the trilogy is one thing and what comes out after it will be another world, dark and unknown, where anything can happen.

It is enough to know that Canelo is still a middleweight champion ‘under franchise’, but the indications are that the WBC wishes to hide that condition ‘without hiding it completely’, to avoid assuming the obvious and mandatory: to determine a single middleweight champion by ordering a fight. against Jermall Charlo. Just as it sounds. We also explain it to you with hairs and signs.

This video has no filter and goes straight to the point, but adds irrefutable data, which, as always happens, will awaken endless dust and discussions. And that’s very good. That is why we say at the beginning, ‘we are putting a new issue on the table for public debate’. So they debate. That’s what it’s all about and that’s how it works.