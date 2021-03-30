‘Gallo’ Estrada: “I waited nine years for the rematch, I’m anxious”

The war is served this Saturday in Dallas. Roman ‘Chocolatito’ González (50-2, 41 KO) will give the rematch to Juan Francisco ‘El Gallo’ Estrada (41-3, 28 KO) after almost nine years (It will be a location for the WBC and WBA Super Fly World Championships). On November 17, 2012, the Mexican agreed to downgrade to play his first World Cup (also his first fight in the United States) to challenge the Nicaraguan, who retained the WBA of the minimosca. From that moment there was talk of the rematch, but it will not be until this Saturday when it occurs. “Physically and mentally I am very well. Almost nine years have passed since this long-awaited rematch. I am eager to get in the ring and very happy for the opportunity“says the ‘Gallo’ in an interview on the podcast ‘Boxeo a la Carrera’.

In addition to placing him as one of the best pound for pound, the victory has a special meaning for the fighter from Sonora. “Already winning it is as if I were undefeated again, because I would have avenged myself for the three defeats that I have. Roman is one of the best small weights in history. I had a close fight and in which I had to squeeze a lot to make weight. Now we are proven champions and I go with everything“, he points out. Estrada is also clear and recognizes that in 2012 weight was key.” For that fight I had excellent preparation, that’s why I endured the 12 rounds, but my body was not well. Now at this weight I am settled and the one who should worry about my punch and rhythm is Roman“, warns.

It is true what it says. Estrada last fought in October 2020. He beat Carlos Cuadras by KO in the eleventh round. He looked good and threw 1,110 punches. González, who fought against Yafai and Israel González (on the same billboard as ‘El Gallo’) entered the fray 1,241. The war is served and that is why the Mexican boxer is clear: “Vto be a fight where people turn to see. I hope the promoters do too. I think the small pesos are looked down on financially. Hopefully the fight is a war as expected and the promoters put us in our place, “he concluded.