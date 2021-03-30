Gallo Estrada – Chocolatito González: TV, schedule, how to watch boxing and billboard

The boxing world comes to a standstill this Saturday. Without a doubt, the best global event so far this year will be in Dallas.

Follow live the evening of Gallo Estrada vs Chocolatito González.

Time and date: What time does the evening of Gallo Estrada vs Chocolatito González start?

Without a doubt, the stellar combat (Estrada vs González) of the evening draws a lot of attention, but Matchroom did not want to skimp and has organized a very powerful evening. The rematch between McCaskill and Braekhus stands out from the undercard. The event will be held this Saturday, March 13 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas (Texsas) and will begin at 7:00 p.m. (local time).

USA: 8:00 p.m. (EDT) / 5:00 p.m. (PDT).

Television: On which channel to watch Gallo Estrada vs Chocolatito González?

DAZN It is the platform that has the rights to broadcast the fight. It is in charge of distributing it and also offering it in the countries where it is present (Spain, the United States and Argentina). Meanwhile, for all of Latin America it will be possible to follow live through ESPN, which will offer it in its traditional program called ‘ESPN KnockOut’.

Internet: How to follow the Gallo Estrada vs Chocolatito González live?

In AS you can also follow the evening live that will close with the fight between Juan Francisco ‘El Gallo’ Estrada and Román ‘Chocolatito’ González, who will play the WBC and WBA belts of the super fly. With us you will have the best minute by minute, the most important images of the event and the statements of the protagonists, as well as the chronicle as soon as the event concludes.

Gallo Estrada vs Chocolatito González billboard

Stellar card of Estrada vs Chocolatito Juan Francisco ‘Gallo’ Estrada vs Roman ‘Chocolatito’ González: WBC and WBA Super Featherweight World Cups.Jessica McCaskill vs Cecilia Braekhus: WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO welterweight worlds.Hiroto Kyoguchi vs Axel Aragon Vega: WBA Light Flyweight World Championship.Preliminary card of Estrada vs Chocolatito Raymond Ford vs Aaron Pérez: 8 rounds at featherweight.Austin Williams vs Denis Douglin: 8 rounds at middleweight.Souleymane Cissokho vs Daniel Echeverria: 8 rounds at super welterweight.