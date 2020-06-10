Jose Juan, the ‘Gallito‘ Vázquez has not had the expected success during this second stage defending the jacket of Guadalajara. For this reason, the Guadalajara group would have in mind to use the World Cup in 2014 as a “currency of exchange” with the intention of bringing Aldo Rocha the ‘Sacred Flock’.

The 32 year containment was cited for testing related to the coronavirus with the U-23 squad of the rojiblanco team. The previous thing would make think that the distance with the first team would mean Vázquez’s departure, who is one of the highest paid footballers within the Jalisco institution.

According to the Millennium portal, the ‘Gallito‘ Vázquez could be chosen to be exchanged for Aldo Rocha, midfielder of the extinct Monarcas who in past seasons has already been linked to the team from Guadalajara. The source points out that Mazatlan (now owner of Rocha’s letter), plans to include César Huerta in the negotiation with the intention of keeping him in their ranks, at least, for the next season.

Aldo Rocha He is one of the footballers who has most called the intention within the teams of the Liga MX. This is due to the level that he maintained during the last seasons with Morelia, he himself was about to take him to the National selection in the recent past.

The ‘Gallito‘ VázquezFor his part, he was never able to earn a regular position under the command of Luis Fernando Tena. In addition, the midfielder’s advanced age could become the main factor for Chivas look for the exchange of footballers.