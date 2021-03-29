GALLERY: Why are medieval representations of the Child Jesus ugly?

Despite the attempts of various medieval artists, many times the representations of Jesus as a baby were rather unsuccessful. It is common to find examples like this in medieval Christian iconography, in which a loving relationship between Mary and him is not appreciated.

The Virgin and Child between Saint Stephen and Saint Ladislaus, fresco by Simone Martini (ca 1284-1344), right transept, Lower Basilica of Saint Francis of Assisi (UNESCO World Heritage List, 2000), Assisi, Umbria. Italy, 14th century. Detail.

Photo: G. Roli / De Agostini via Getty Images