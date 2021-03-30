GALLERY: This was the maneuver to move the 400-meter-long ship and free the Suez Canal

On March 23, a monstrous ship weighing 200 thousand tons and the length of 4 football fields blocked the Suez Canal. Today it was finally towed away.

After more than a week of a international blockade, the Suez Canal finally returns to normal activities. The crisis generated by the ship crossed, Ever Given, finally saw its end after days of orchestrated efforts between various countries, whose interests were compromised following the emergency.

Photo: Mahmoud Khaled / Getty Images

The work to free the container ship Ever Given takes at least six days. After being trapped, he blocked the passage of international trade in the Suez Canal of Egypt, after ending up stranded following strong winds of up to 40 knots.

As one of the busiest shipping lanes in the world, the crisis has created a accumulation of vessels at both ends, which raises concern about the impact that the accident will have on the chains of worldwide supply and shipping.

Photo: Fadell Dawod / picture alliance via Getty Images

On August 6, 2015, attendees, organizers and participants gathered in Suez to witness the inauguration of the expansion of the new canal. The opening ceremony had worldwide coverage, after a year of seemingly endless works. No one imagined that this great nationalist project would face, six years later, a international crisis of this level.

After being hit by powerful winds, the ship turned sideways in the canal, while en route from China to Rotterdam. The dust storm caused him to get completely stranded in the middle, blocking the access roads and passage, according to SCA.

Photo: Fadell Dawod / picture alliance via Getty Images)

Last week, the 200,000 ton ship Ever Given was traversed in the Suez Canal. After several days of crisis, finally the route was unlocked. The operation involved several successful maneuvers. According to the BBC, 11 harbor tugs and two marine tugs were used.

Finally, the ship managed to be completely refloated. After international efforts, the vessel is being transported north, in the direction of Great Bitter Lake of Egypt. In the next few days, you will have to undergo security checks.

Photo: Mahmoud Khaled / Getty Images

Caged in at least 20 cattle boats, thousands of animals suffer from dehydration and famine as a result of the crisis caused by the ship Ever Given. Despite the fact that the huge cargo ship was partially moved this morning and circulation will resume shortly, the six-day blockade puts thousands of head of cattle at risk.

Photo: Getty Images

After six days of running aground, the maritime jam It ended. Hundreds of stopped ships will be able to resume their course from now on. However, the accident caused multi-million dollar losses for the freight transport sector. The activity will begin to regain its normality in the next few hours.

