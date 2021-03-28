GALLERY: This is the ‘new normal’ in countries that have already vaccinated the majority of their population

Israel and Gibraltar have already vaccinated more than half of their population against COVID-19 and little by little, they are beginning to leave behind the restrictions of the pandemic and enter the new normal.

The restaurants and bars in Israel and Gibraltar serve almost 100% of their capacity. Photo: Getty Images

Vaccination against COVID-19 is progressing slowly around the world, except in Israel and Gibraltar: while the Middle East country already vaccinated 53% of its population, the British territory of the southern coast of Spain reached a vaccination coverage of 70%, figures that make them the first territories to enter a true new normal.

Vaccination in Israel already exceeds 50% of its population. Photo: Gili Yaari / NurPhoto via Getty Images

On Thursday, March 25, Gibraltar relaxed restrictions cAgainst the pandemic and as of Sunday 28, it will not be mandatory to wear face masks in open spaces. Cafes, bars and restaurants are beginning to receive a larger number of diners and for a moment, the casual conversations, laughter and atmosphere look almost the same as in the pre-pandemic world.

The streets of Gibraltar begin to resume their normal rhythm. Photo: Juan Carlos Toro / Getty Images

Gibraltar’s success in the vaccination campaign is due to low mobility and its population: of its 34 thousand inhabitants, just over 24 thousand people are already vaccinated, thanks to the shipment of vaccines from the United Kingdom.

Concert held on March 5 in Israel. Photo: JACK GUEZ / AFP

In Israel, bars, restaurants and cafes reopened with 75% occupancy, while students returned to face-to-face classes. Places of worship and cultural events also reopened, especially for people who have already received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Photo: MENAHEM KAHANA / AFP

The Israeli government decided to create the “green pass”, An immune passport carried by people who have already received a complete vaccination scheme against COVID-19. The controversial measure favors the mobility of those already vaccinated, allowing them to access gyms, restaurants, cafes, attend the theater, concerts and hold mass meetings of up to 300 vaccinated people.

A bar in Israel serves 75% of its occupation. Photo: David Silverman / Getty Images

The scenes of people without masks in Israel and Gibraltar are the closest thing to post-pandemic future, a new normal that will have to wait in less developed countries, due to the growing inequality in the global distribution of vaccines.

