GALLERY: This is how the Pride 2021 march was lived in Mexico City

On the occasion of the celebration of Pride 2021, Mexico City was lit with flags of dissident identities throughout Reforma.

The march number 43 on the occasion of Pride 2021 had an added axis on Saturday June 26th. In addition to celebrating sexual diversity, equal marriage, and equal opportunity for the LGBTQ + community, thousands of people join demonstrated to denounce femicides in Mexico.

As one of the main arteries of the capital, a winged victory on a raised pedestal crown Reformation. Despite being a chilango icon of freedom, Around it, the city government erected a metal wall from the # 8M marches in Mexico City.

In order for the protesters to stop intervening in the monument, it was preferred to ‘protect’ it in this way. In any case, on this occasion members of the collective Radikal Kuir resistance tried to bring him down, in an iconoclastic mood. Despite the restrictions imposed by the pandemic, flags of trans, lesbian, bisexual and gay pride waved around winged victory, locked behind those institutional walls.

The demonstrations in favor of the trans community in Mexico extended to the queer childhoods in the country. People with posters with the blue, pink and white flag made visible the need to open the conversation around the younger generations, who they cannot attend to their identity questions freely.

A transmedia celebration

Drag queens, trans people and other dissident gender identities they walked along Reforma to the capital’s Zócalo, where a crowd that celebrated diversity in Mexico gathered. In parallel, Pride 2021 was also held virtually.

Just as the protesters spoke out in favor of equal rights for the LGBTQ + community, they denounced the violent dynamics queer people keep getting in Mexico. Pride 2021 was a celebration, but also a reason to make visible discrimination, homophobia and machismo that are lived day by day in the country.

Those who decided to stay at home were able to attend remote concerts, conservatories and other virtual events on the occasion of the celebration of sexual diversity. If the COVID-19 pandemic has shown us something, it is that resistance does not only have to be face-to-face.

