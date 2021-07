More from F1 in Austria:

Verstappen wins the pole to Norris by 0s048 in Austria and Pérez is 3rd

Starting grid for the Austrian F1 GP

Verstappen and his anger despite winning pole in Austria

Hamilton predicts “easy” win for Verstappen and points to Pérez

Bottas called by the stewards for his incident in Austria

VIDEO: Vettel does not believe he has acted wrong … Continue reading