GALLERY: For the first time in 40 years, La Soufrière volcano erupts

Thousands of people were evacuated from the Caribbean island of Saint Vincent after the violent explosion at La Soufrière, after 40 years of inactivity.

At 8 am this Friday, the La Soufrière volcano came into activity again. Located in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, it erupted for the first time after more than 40 years, throwing columns of incandescent material into the sky.

Photo: St. Vincent Seismic Center / AFP

La Soufrière flooded the atmosphere of the Caribbean island with ash. Since the material and gases are toxic, the authorities were forced to evacuate thousands of people. According to the local seismological, the eruption reached 6 thousand meters high, which forced to handle the extreme care emergency.

Photo: St. Vincent Seismic Center / AFP

Many of the images and coverage available They were obtained directly from the inhabitants, who shared photos and videos on their social networks. In them, you can see how thick, gray and hot smoke monopolizes the entire horizon line the island.

Photo: Getty Images

The emergency, however, did not end in the morning. Six hours after the first event, a second eruption shook the lands of San Vicente: “The vertical column of ash has risen approximately 4 kilometers in the atmosphere”Said the seismic research center. According to their reports, The first was higher, 10 kilometers high.

Aerial view of the island of Saint Vincent prior to the La Soufrière eruption. Photo: Getty Images

At the moment, reports of the massive amount of ash that continues to fall continue. For fear of subsequent eruptions, the neighbors have left the danger zone, without knowing when they will be able to return to their homes. With every hour that passes, the air quality worsens.

Photo: AFP PHOTO / St. Vincent Seismic Center

About a 45 thousand people have been evacuated. Another 2,000 hope to find refuge in the 200 temporary shelters set up by the government, which has taken preventive measures since the increase in activity on April 8.

