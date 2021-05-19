GALLERY: China begins construction of a life-size Titanic replica

After nearly a century of sinking the Titanic, China aims to build a “safer” replica for visitors.

China prepares for a new tourism megaproject. For the first time since its collapse, the country orchestrates thousands of people working on the construction of a Titanic replica. Of real size and operation, the ship aims to pay tribute to the lost ship in the icy waves of the Atlantic.

On the border with the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, China prepares a metal shell to receive tourists from all over the world. It is a replica of the Titanic, which claims not only to be exact, but start functions as soon as finished. “Experts and historians have corroborated construction plansSu Shaojun affirms in front of the local media.

The ship will be located in a theme park dedicated exclusively to the Titanic, in southwest China. The Suining city will house the space, with the imitation of the ship as centerpiece of the entire exhibit.

Construction is not only ongoing, but fast forward. It also promises to be finished this year. Although the original boat did not withstand the inclemencies of the sea, everything indicates that the Chinese imitation it will not only be more resistant, but safer for visitors.

The construction efforts have involved the labor of thousands of Chinese workers. “It is a very complicated project,” Su Shaojun, the creator of the initiative, told AFP. “We build a big ship like an aircraft carrier“, Highlights the businessman regarding the new ocean liner.

At the moment, the replica of the Titanic it will remain on dry land. The closest ocean to the place chosen for the theme park is 1000 kilometers away. Despite this, Su Shaojun is certain that visitors from around the world will come to visit. Titanicland, as he baptized his megaproject.

