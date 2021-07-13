GALLERY: A wave of unprecedented protests advances in Cuba between the pandemic and the economic blockade

The economic blockade and the ravages of COVID-19 are the powder keg that ignited a day of historic protests in Cuba with thousands of people in the streets.

The current economic situation in Cuba, derived from the embargo maintained by the United States on sovereignty on the island since the triumph of the Revolution (1959) is a blockade that has defined its contemporary history and that worsened after the fall of the Soviet Union, its main trading partner, in 1991.

Even though the UN General Assembly has spoken out against the economic embargo on 30 different occasions since 1992 with an overwhelming majority (the last one at the end of June 2021) and that during the Barack Obama administration a process of normalization of diplomatic relations between both countries began, the blockade continues to wreak economic havoc on the island, given the preponderant nature of the US economy, its global influence and the isolation of the Latin American country.

Photo: YAMIL LAGE / . Photo: YAMIL LAGE / .

Added to the historical consequences of the embargo are ravages caused by the pandemic, which cut off tourism (the main economic activity on the island) and whose rising contagion curve is going through its worst moment since the first case registered in Cuba.

This context fed a powder keg that was ultimately lit on the Sunday July 11, when thousands of people took to the streets to demonstrate against the precarious economic situation that the island is experiencing as a result of the pandemic.

Rated as the most massive since 1994, the protests in Cuba began in San Antonio de los Baños, a town of 50 thousand people located 33 kilometers from Havana. Constant power outages, coupled with the fragile healthcare system and insufficient basic supplies to fight the virus motivated at least twenty localities in the country.

Photo: YAMIL LAGE / . Photo: ADALBERTO ROQUE / .

Despite the fact that Cuba has managed to develop two prototypes of vaccines against COVID-19, none of the immunizations has received the approval of the World Health Organization. The island’s government assures that Abdala, the most advanced vaccine, has an efficacy of 92% to protect from symptomatic and severe COVID-19; however, only 15% of the population has received their complete scheme.

The protests in Cuba were condemned by President Miguel Díaz-Canel, who responded to the demonstrations by calling on the people to “defend the revolution”In a message broadcast on national television that increased the hostile climate on the island. The clamor for the economic situation was joined by voices demanding freedom and an end to the dictatorship, criticizing a political project that proved incapable of being renewed from within after the eternalization in power of Fidel Castro.

From the government, Díaz-Canel blamed the United States as the main cause of the protests, after describing the embargo as a “economic suffocation policy“With the aim of provoking social outbreaks on the island, a reflection shared two weeks earlier at the UN by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, who referred to the blockade as an” anachronistic and ineffective policy that has neither it will achieve its goal ”, comparing it to COVID-19:“ like the virus, the blockade suffocates and kills, and it must stop ”.

Now read:

COVID-19: this is the new Lambda variant discovered in South America

US honey contains radioactive elements due to Cold War nuclear tests, study reveals