GALLERY: 9 photographs of the historical manifestations and the resistance of the Colombian people

Faced with the repression and police brutality that peaceful demonstrations have faced, Colombia continues to resist and raise its voice.

April 28, 2021 marked the day that the civilian population of Colombia would take to the streets. Images of the historical demonstrations and of the resistance by the Colombian people against the repressive measures of the State they have flooded the media. These are some of the most representative:

Photo: DANIEL MUNOZ / AFP Photo: JOAQUIN SARMIENTO / AFP

The tax reforms who tried to impose the administration of President Iván Duque they provoked the discontent of the civilian population. After more than a week of fighting in the streets of Bogotá and Cali, a balance of 18 civilians dead and more than 80 missing has put the country in national mourning.

Photo: Tayfun Coskun / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

In sympathy for the social mobilizations that have been unleashed in Colombia, Anonymous, the global cyber activism group, decided intervene to support protesters. He hacked into the Wikipedia page of the Colombian Army and revealed some of the passwords of senior leaders.

Photo: Gabriel Aponte / Getty Images

In response to the demonstrations in the capital and other cities, the authorities have responded with violence towards the civilian population. Using the armed police forces, they have attacked opposition groups. The hostilities have been such that the United Nations Organization described the situation as a “excessive use of force”.

Photo: Juan BARRETO / AFP

Until today, numbers of people affected by police brutality they are diffuse. What is a reality is that even the health crisis due to COVID-19 was not enough of a barrier for people to gather in the streets. On the contrary, the historical manifestations are on the rise, under the slogan of vocalizing the widespread discontent over reforms scored by Iván Duque.

Photo: JOAQUIN SARMIENTO / AFP Photo: DANIEL MUNOZ / AFP

Due to social pressure, the Colombian president decided to withdraw the bill and remove the Minister of Finance from his post. However, social mobilizations have not stopped since the last week of April. People are waiting for answers, and they are not getting them satisfactorily.

Photo: DANIEL MUNOZ / AFP Photo: LUIS ROBAYO / AFP

The brutal police repression experienced during the last week in Colombian territory has given rise to the historical demonstrations take on an even darker sieve. In honor of the disappeared by the State and the deaths in the streets, Colombia continues to resist and raise its voice.

