In the furious run of his fantastic reinvention after relegation, River strives to be superior to Boca in everything. Although he has not won the same number of Libertadores, although he has not been world champion in this new era, he puts on the table the final of the Cup enjoyed in Madrid, the most important match in the history of Argentine football, and maintains that nothing with that milestone it is compared. They also pride themselves on Núñez for the superclassic fatherhood created in these new sweet times. And they absolutely adore Marcelo Gallardo, of course. Both elevate the driving force of this story revolution that they intend to place him at the same height as Carlos Bianchi. There they exaggerate: The Doll will never equal the Viceroy.

The heart of the sentence beats in a central argument: the collection and the quality of stars. Bianchi thrashes Gallardo in world titles. It is a forceful 3 to 0. Unappealable. Drawn with two crowns achieved with Boca, a giant the size of River, but also with a third achieved with a club not as large as Vélez, a nuance that of course multiplies the value of the conquest. That combo weighs much more than the superclassic final that River won in Madrid at the hands of El Muñeco.

It is a heads-up race impossible to win for Gallardo. It is that the context plays against him. This is not a problem of capabilities. Gallardo will be able to add to his achievements as DT other Libertadores, but today the competition in the Club World Cup is brutally uneven even for River and Boca. There is no sign to believe that the trend can be reversed in the short and medium term. On the contrary, everything indicates that budget differences will widen and Argentine soccer will be a little further from the European one every day.

Gallardo doesn’t help him this time although it continues much more time in River. And if he chose to manage a smaller Argentine club, something unimagined today, the possibility of success would be reduced so much that it would be null.

The Viceroy was enormous: he amazed the world by conquering the Intercontinental Cup three times! With Vélez, he knelt down to Milan by Fabio Capello, who on court had Baresi, Maldini, Boban, Donadoni, Desailly, Savicevic and Massaro, among many figures. With Boca first thwarted the galactic Real Madrid Vicente Del Bosque, who under his command had Figo, Raúl, Roberto Carlos, Hierro and Casillas, among others. Three years later, in his second stage at the club, again punished Milan, in this case Carlo Ancelotti, who directed Pirlo, Kaka, Seedorf, Maldini, Cafu, Shevchenko, Gatusso and Dida, among so many stars.

The Doll is played against his two adventures in Club World Cups with River. The immense Barcelona of the MSN (Messi-Suárez-Neymar) could not even do a game time and It did not end in a scandalous thrashing because the Catalans took pity.

The feeling is that Gallardo let out the second opportunity that came his way after winning the historic final from Madrid to Boca. Couldn’t focus on his players for the Club World Cup that was just around the corner. Instead of taking advantage of the emotional drive to go for a Real Madrid that was not scary, the River del Muñeco so deflated that it did not even end on the last day, in that decisive game, and ended up eliminated on penalties for the hyper modest and unknown Al Ain from United Arab Emirates. Couldn’t he cope with the stress that that special superclassic, delayed and moved to the Santiago Bernabéu had generated for him? Would something like this have happened to a Bianchi team? Impossible to know. The truth is it was thunderous frustration, only relativized because River came from winning the most important game in its history.

There is another item in which Gallardo loses with Bianchi, although that equation is much easier to solve than world titles. It is very strange that El Muñeco has not caught an Argentine league as a River coach. That account will surely pay off. It is only a matter of time. The Viceroy holds three local tournaments with Vélez and four with Boca; Gallardo, one with Nacional de Montevideo.

Later, other nuances emerge. Gallardo transformed River into a superclassic specialist. Bianchi had also done it with Boca. And there are the styles … The Doll usually plants more attractive, more dynamic, more intense formations. The Viceroy appealed to more ordered, more balanced, more calculating constructions. A matter of taste. Anyway, as it corresponds to the excellent coaches, they coincide in the adaptation to the footballers of occasion, to the moments and to the circumstances. They also match in leadership skills, in intuition, in the projection of young footballers and in the cool head to make the hottest decisions, regardless of last names.

The daring of the sentence does not aim to belittle Gallardo. On the contrary. The doll’s journey as a coach is fantastic. In fact, today he is barely 44 years old. At that same age, for example, Bianchi just won his first title as DT in Vélez …

Counting all his Olympic laps as technicians, the Viceroy adds 15 to 12 from El Muñeco. It is more than likely that Gallardo in quantity will exceed it. Bianchi, at 71, is retired, can no longer continue to win and emerges fragile in two areas that perhaps serve as the River coach to get close to him: he never directed the Selection and in Europe It did not reach its best version neither in Rome nor in Atlético de Madrid. However, nothing that the Celeste and White Doll achieves or in European adventures will be as difficult to achieve as what the Viceroy celebrated in Liniers and La Boca. After all, Gallardo will never equal Bianchi.