Football is paralyzed due to the covid-19 pandemic, but the backstage remains agitated. At the Palm Trees, one of the recurring themes has been the contracts with Borja and Deyverson, two strikers who are loaned by the club. This Friday, President Maurício Galiotte analyzed the situation of the two athletes.

Colombian business is more complicated. Atlético Nacional appealed to FIFA to complain about the lack of payment of US $ 3 million (R $ 12.5 million at the time), referring to the transfer of the player to Palmeiras. Borja’s former club even announced victory in the case, but Verdão has a different interpretation of the contract. Galiotte, in an interview with ESPN Brasil, showed confidence in a solution to the imbroglio.

“We still have to buy 30% of the athlete, according to the contract. In our reading, we have to pay Atlético Nacional as soon as the athlete is negotiated. Atlético has a different reading and charges us this payment. The difference is on the date of the We think the date is when it is sold, they have a different reading, but we have a good relationship. We have already discussed this issue with their president. We have already made a proposal to solve this problem and we will be able to solve it, I have no doubt whatsoever “, bet Galiotte.

Palmeiras and Atlético Nacional differ on the contractual issue involving the purchase of 30% of Borja’s economic rights. Colombians understand that Verdão should make the payment of US $ 3 million, referring to this slice, in case the striker was not sold until August 2019. Alviverde’s board defends that there is no set deadline for this payment and that it would be agreed verbally that the club would pass on the amount when it sold the player. Borja is currently on loan to Junior Barranquilla.

In the negotiation involving Deyverson, Maurício Galiotte still sees the situation undefined. With a contract until 2022 with Verdão, the center forward is loaned to Getafe, from Spain. The player, in a recent interview with Sports Gazette, declared that he intends to remain in the Spanish club. The pandemic, however, brings uncertainty at this point.

“There is a contract until the middle of the year with Getafe and, now, we need to understand, with the stoppage, what the athlete thinks, what the club thinks, the expectation, if we extend this contract. It is a possibility This situation is undefined, like others, because the stoppage surprised everyone and, when we can return, we will deal with this issue again “, analyzed Galiotte.

Borja and Deyverson have similar passages at Palmeiras. Both were hired with expectation in 2017, but accumulated irregular performances and failed to delight the crowd. The Colombian has 112 games and 36 goals scored. The Brazilian, on the other hand, scored the nets 24 times in 100 matches played by the club alviverde.

